Bokakhat: Dhansiri river erosion threatens Kuruwaahi families, farmlands

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The erosion caused by the Dhansiri river in the Bokakhat sub-division has long been troubling the residents of Kuruwaahi. However, despite various protest programmes and repeated appeals, no permanent solution to the erosion has yet been implemented in Kuruwaahi. At several locations the situation has taken a severe turn, and the local people claim that the concerned authorities have not taken any special measures to address the crisis.

Recently, the erosion occurring beneath a concrete bridge at Chinnakan Chariaali in Kuruwaahi, as well as in an adjoining area where the Dhansiri river meets the Kalaboriya beel through a channel, has posed serious threats to several families, a concrete road, and even a Naamghar (prayer hall). According to local villagers, during this year’s floods, the strong currents of the Dhansiri river triggered the erosion at this spot. Although the water level in the channel has receded now, the erosion continues unabated.

Villagers warn that if anti-erosion measures are not taken before the upcoming monsoon, the families of Shiyali Das, Madhu Das, Rajib Das, Shashindra Das, Atul Das, and Prafulla Das are almost certain to become homeless. A large agricultural field nearby is also under threat. The local residents have therefore urged the Kuruwaahi gaon panchayat and the concerned departmental authorities to take immediate action. Following public appeals regarding the ongoing erosion of the Dhansiri river in Kuruwaahi, a team from the Water Resources Department visited the affected areas on October 23 and promised to take necessary steps soon.

Meanwhile, the affected residents have urged Bokakhat MLA and Minister Atul Bora, as well as Water Resources Minister Piyush Hazarika, to visit the erosion-hit areas of Kuruwaahi and initiate necessary measures.

