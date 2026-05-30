BOKAKHAT: Elephant Calf Dies After Falling into Tea Garden Ditch in Golaghat

CORRESPONDENTS

GOLAGHAT/BOKAKHAT: A heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the growing human-elephant conflict in Assam. A baby elephant died after falling into a deep drainage ditch dug inside a tea garden in Letekujan Tea Estate in Golaghat onThursday. Incidents of wild elephant deaths are becoming increasingly common in the district. Sometimes elephants die due to electrocution, while in several cases they fall into deep trenches dug inside tea gardens. According to reports, the calf had died nearly seven days before the carcass was discovered. This time, a young elephant calf died after falling into a deep ditch at the No. 10 section of Daigroong Tea Estate, under the Bokial Forest Range Office in the Khumtai constituency. According to forest officials, the calf likely died after getting trapped in the ditch. While trying to rescue its baby, the mother elephant also reportedly became trapped in loose soil and mud around the ditch, leading to the calf’s tragic death.

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