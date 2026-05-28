Golaghat: Heavy storm causes widespread damage in Khumtai and Badulipar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A severe storm that struck in the afternoon on Wednesday caused extensive damage in several areas of Golaghat district, including Khumtai, Bagoriyani, Patiapathar, Butlikhowa, Thengal Gaon, Bholaguri, and Rongamati.

Two poles connected to the transformer at the Khumtai electricity control room were broken, while many trees and houses were also damaged. Due to the collapse of electricity poles, power supply was disrupted across large parts of Khumtai, Bahupathar, Patiya, Shaotoli, and Kochupathar areas.

Meanwhile, reports of heavy damage have also emerged from the greater Badulipar region. Large trees were uprooted and fell across roads in several places, blocking transportation routes. At Barhoniya village in Badulipar, a broiler farm belonging to Nirmal Saikia was destroyed after a tree fell on it. In another tragic incident, a bull was killed when a tree collapsed directly on it.

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