Golaghat: Mahout Killed in Attack by Domestic Elephant at Dergaon

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A tragic incident took place at Dergaon in Golaghat district on Thursday, where a mahout was killed in an attack by a domestic elephant. The deceased has been identified as Prashanta Bhuyan. The attack was carried out by a domesticated elephant named “Ramprasad,” creating panic across the area.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Molai Kumar Gaon in Dergaon while Prashanta Bhuyan was feeding bamboo leaves to another elephant beside a roadside area. At that moment, another domestic elephant named Ramprasad was passing through the same road. Prashanta had reportedly stepped down from the elephant when Ramprasad suddenly attacked him.

Also Read: Bokakhat: Four-day mahout training workshop held at Kaziranga