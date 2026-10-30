Bokakhat farmer aims to send pumpkins worth nearly Rs 16 lakh outside Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Young farmer Rajiv Chhetri of Moriya Hola in Bokakhat co-district is preparing to send pumpkins worth approximately Rs 16 lakh to markets outside Assam. The young farmer has expressed hope of achieving this target, provided he receives a price similar to that of last year.

Rajiv Chhetri's pumpkin cultivation is flourishing across 40 bighas of land. Last year, he earned Rs 11 lakh by selling his pumpkins. This year, he hopes to earn Rs 16 lakh from the crop.

According to Rajiv, the cultivation expenses for the 40 bighas include Rs 70,000 for ploughing, Rs 90,000 for purchasing six kilograms of pumpkin seeds at Rs 15,000 per kilogram, Rs 40,000 for fertilisers, Rs 40,000 for labour wages, and another Rs 6,000-7,000 for irrigation. Despite these expenses, he expects to earn around Rs 15-16 lakh from the harvest.

Rajiv expressed his gratitude to former Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Numaligarh Refinery Limited Chief General Manager Mintu Sandikai for their support.

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