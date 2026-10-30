Nagaon Couple Alleges Felling of 28 Neem Trees at Buragohain Than PHC

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Allegations have emerged that several neem trees within the premises of Buragohain Than Primary Health Centre in Nagaon district have been cut down, triggering resentment among nature lovers.

The allegations were raised by Reema Bhuyan, a former staff nurse at the health centre, and her husband, Chenaram Kalita. The couple submitted a written complaint to Nagaon District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia on October 26, seeking appropriate action in the matter.

According to the complaint, Reema Bhuyan, who initially worked as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and was later appointed as a staff nurse, served at the health centre from 2006 to 2018. During her tenure, she lived with her husband and two children in the government residential quarters within the health centre premises.

The couple stated that they had planted a total of 37 neem saplings along the internal road of the health centre at their own expense over the years, marking the birthdays of their two children. Although nine of the saplings could not survive, the remaining 28 trees grew considerably over time.

The couple said that they occasionally visited the premises to check on the trees even after leaving the residential quarters. In 2019, Reema Bhuyan was transferred to Jakhalabandha State Hospital, following which the family vacated the government accommodation at Buragohain Than Primary Health Centre.

According to the complaint, during construction work undertaken within the health centre premises this October, several neem trees planted by the couple along the internal road were allegedly destroyed by the district housing construction agency.

The couple expressed deep anguish over the alleged felling of the trees.

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