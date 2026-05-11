BOKAKHAT: Farmer Dies of Snakebite in Remote Karbi Anglong Village

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A venomous snake bit farmer Chadar Chingnar (40 years) at around 8 pm on Saturday night at his home in Rongtara village, under Dolamara police station in Karbi Anglong district, located on the southern side of Kaziranga. Since the village is extremely remote and requires crossing three hills to reach, it was impossible to take him to a hospital at night. As a result, while he was being taken to Kohora Model Hospital in Kaziranga on Sunday, he died on the way in the afternoon.

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