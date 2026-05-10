Dr Surajit Giri Inducted into National Technical Panel on Snakebite Prevention

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Government of India has included Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist and snakebite specialist of the Demow Model Hospital cum CHC, in the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) for the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NPSE). Along with Dr Giri, the State Nodal Officer, NPSE, Assam, has also been included as a member in the NTAC.

The NTAC, under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, DGHS, MoHFW, Government of India, will deliberate on key technical issues under the programme. Under the leadership of Dr Surajit Giri, the team of Demow Model Hospital cum CHC achieved a significant public health milestone by recording zero snakebite-related deaths for the fifth consecutive year in 2025.

Also Read: Assam: Workshop on strategies for 'Zero Snakebite Death' initiative held in Demow