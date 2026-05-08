Bokakhat: Farmers protest against government project in Kuruwabahi over flood fears

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A special scheme undertaken by the Central Government for the restoration of Assam's wetlands and enhancement of water retention capacity has now triggered strong reactions in Kuruwabahi under Bokakhat sub-division. Local farmers of Chinakan village and nearby areas in Kuruwabahi have risen in protest against an excavation project proposed by the Soil Conservation Department at Kolaboriya Beel.

Following intense protests against the project on Sunday, farmers from Chinakan and adjoining villages on Tuesday submitted separate memorandums to the Golaghat District Commissioner and the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Commissioner demanding cancellation of what they termed an 'anti-farmer' scheme.

The proposed reservoir is planned to be 85 metres wide and 532 metres long. However, according to local residents, the construction of such a large reservoir would obstruct the natural flow of floodwaters from the Dhansiri river through the beel during the monsoon season. As a result, there is apprehension that agricultural lands and residential areas in Chinakan and neighbouring villages could remain submerged under floodwaters for prolonged periods.

Also Read: Ao Community in Guwahati Celebrates Moatsu Festival with Cultural Fervour and Farmers’ Market