Bokakhat: Forest worker killed in rhino attack at Kaziranga National Park (KNP)

Bokakhat: At Kaziranga National Park (KNP), the world heritage site and home to the largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros, forest personnel are increasingly facing attacks from wild animals. A tragic incident of this kind occurred in the national park today.

According to reports, a forest worker was killed and another seriously injured in a rhino attack this afternoon. Divisional Forest Officer Arun Bignesh informed that’ two security personnel from the Bordoloni forest camp under the Kohora range were on patrol inside the forest when they suddenly encountered a rhino.

Home guard jawan Sahabuddin and temporary forest worker Ramen Bora had little time to react. The rhino first attacked Ramen Bora, knocking him to the ground. Displaying great courage, Bora fired from the gun he was carrying. However, the rhino then attacked Sahabuddin, leaving him critically injured.

Both injured personnel were rushed by forest department staff to Kohora Shaheed Beja Vaishnava Adarsha Hospital, where doctors declared home guard jawan Sahabuddin dead. The other injured worker, Ramen Bora, was given primary treatment and later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

Ramen Bora, who sustained injuries to his back in the rhino attack, is currently admitted at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

