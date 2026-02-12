Man held in connection with rhino poaching and tiger parts smuggling

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Dipen Pegu was arrested on Wednesday by the Eastern Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP & TR) in connection with offence ER/03 of 2025, dated November 29, 2025. The case relates to an earlier incident of attempted rhinoceros poaching inside KNP and TR, during which a rifle and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from co-accused individuals. The accused was later produced before the court. It is noteworthy that he is also allegedly involved in another wildlife offence concerning the smuggling of tiger body parts, including bones, for which he had previously been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Assam: Wildlife Lovers Rejoice ‘Zero Rhino Poaching’ in Kaziranga National Park