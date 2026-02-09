Tiger carcass recovered in Kaziranga National Park, probe underway

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A carcass of a male leopard-patterned tiger was recovered at around 8 a.m. on Saturday near Baneshwar Temple at Ghorakati in the Burapahar Range of the world heritage site Kaziranga National Park. In accordance with the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the Director of the Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) constituted a committee for conducting the post-mortem examination and cremation of the carcass. Based on the preliminary findings during the post-mortem, it is suspected that the tiger died as a result of internal injuries sustained in a fight.

