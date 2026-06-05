Bokakhat: Grass Awards 2026 Announced, Honouring Contributors Across Assam

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BOKAKHAT: The Grass Awards for 2026 were announced on Thursday by the organisation’s president, Ankur Borthakur, and secretary Indreswar Bora. Grass, one of Bokakhat’s leading voluntary organisations, has been recognising individuals working in various fields such as health, education, sports, welfare, environmental conservation (tree plantation and cleanliness), disaster relief, child and women’s development, skill development, awareness campaigns, and socio-economic development across Assam for the past eleven years. The Grass Green Award will be awarded this year to Devajit Gogoi, the Grass Farmer Award to Jatin Saikia, the Grass Environment Protection Award to Devajit Moran, the Grass Women Award to Janmoni Doley, the Social Benefactor Award to Sarat Ranjan Sharma, and the Social Entrepreneurship Award to Mintu Sandikoi.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony scheduled for the end of June. Additionally, the Thaneswar Bhuyan Memorial Grass Green and Cleanliness Award will be presented to Japori Pathar ME School on September 5.

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