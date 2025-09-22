Bokakhat in Mourning After Losing ‘Sun of Melody’ Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Along with the rest of the state, Bokakhat sub-division too has drowned in deep grief after losing the ‘Sun of Melody,’ Zubeen Garg. Senior Cabinet Minister of Assam Government, Atul Bora, commented that Zubeen’s demise marked the ‘end of a golden era.’

Ever since the news of beloved artiste Zubeen Garg’s untimely death broke, continuous reports of mourning ceremonies have poured in from every corner of the subdivision.

In honour of the artist, traders in Bokakhat town shut their shops voluntarily, keeping all commercial establishments closed on Saturday. In many places, candles were lit in front of Zubeen Garg’s portraits, and the public paid homage.

Supporting the three-day mourning declared by Axam Xahitya Xabha, Bokakhat Puwati Xahitya Xabha also observed its own programme. On September 20, following the demise of Zubeen Garg, songwriter, composer, and actor, the heartbeat of the Assamese nation, the Xabha paid respects by flying its flag at half-mast in the morning and organizing a condolence meeting in the evening at the Xabha Bhawan premises. The meeting, anchored by Secretary Namita Bora, was presided over by President Gopikananda Saikia. Advisors, vice-presidents, former presidents, office bearers, executive members, life members, general members, and many admirers of Zubeen were present to offer homage.

The Bokakhat District Masters Athletic Association and the local branch of the Assam Senior Citizens’ Association also joined the tribute programme, paying their respects to the legendary artiste.

On the same day, the Bokakhat Sandhani Lekhika Samaroh Samiti also honoured Zubeen Garg by flying its flag at half-mast in the morning and lighting candles in the evening, praying for the peace of his soul.

Later in the evening, a joint initiative by Sur Samaloy Moina Parijat, Chirantan Yuvak Sangha, Karaiati Bor Namghar Management Committee, and Karaiati Mahila Samiti organized a tribute programme at the Chirantan Yuvak Sangha auditorium, where the public gathered to pay their respects. Countless people joined the homage programme organized by Sur Samaloy Moina Parijat and Chirantan Yuvak Sangha, offering heartfelt tribute.

Meanwhile, soon after the news of Zubeen Garg’s sudden passing reached Bokakhat on September 19, various condolence meetings were held at Bokakhat Natya Mandir premises, near Bokakhat Chikon Ata Gate, in front of the Bokakhat Public Playground, as well as at the permanent office of GRASS, Bokakhat—Seij Bhawan, jointly with Difluporia Swarna Sakha Xahitya Xabha and Bokakhat Artistes’ Society. Attendees offered silent prayers and recalled fond memories of the artiste.

