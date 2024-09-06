Bokakhat Kidnapping Case: Durlabh Deka Detained

Bokakhat: A recent case of kidnapping in Bokakhat has come to light involving Durlabh Deka, known to be a clerk. It was mentioned that he was operating from Kailakhat. Deka allegedly attempted to abduct Dev Badhai, a class VIII student from the same village, with the intent of taking him to Hyderabad.

When they reached Jakhalabandha from Bokakhat, the victim became suspicious of the actions and managed to escape. After returning to Bokakhat, he was attacked by another group involved in the kidnapping at the bus stand. In such a situation, the whole incident of kidnapping comes to light under the intervention of the conscious public. Villagers, village guards, and the public assembled at Natyamandir in Kailakhat to gather testimonies from both sides.

They confirmed the kidnapping and reported the incident to the police. The student's family subsequently filed a police complaint, requesting an investigation. The Bokakhat police have since detained Durlabh Deka and are currently interrogating him at the police station. Notably, Deka had been recently jailed for his suspected involvement in the murder of a young businessman in Kakosang. The family of the kidnapped student has made serious allegations regarding this incident and demanded severe punishment against the accused.

Previously, in a tragic turn of events, a minor boy, aged 12, was found dead. As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Bahadur Chetry, a resident of Sadiya, whose lifeless body was discovered buried in the dense jungles of Arunachal's Kalikhola area.

This unfortunate discovery was made after the young boy had been abducted by unidentified miscreants a week before in Arunachal Pradesh. The victim was kidnapped while returning home from school near the Sunpura locality. The kidnappers called his father Noor Bahadur Chetry and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his son's release.