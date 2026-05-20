Bokakhat: Kochupathar–Baruagaon connecting road lies in deplorable condition

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The important road connecting the historic Dhodar Ali through Kochupathar and Baruagaon to National Highway 715 under the Khumtai Legislative Assembly Constituency has now become a living example of government negligence. The nearly 6-kilometre-long road, used daily by hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians, has turned into a virtual death trap.

Even a small amount of rainfall fills the potholes with water, making them resemble ponds. Several people have already been injured after falling into these potholes and are currently undergoing treatment. Students travelling to schools and colleges, office-goers, patients, and pregnant women are facing extreme hardship while commuting on this road.

The locals have appealed to MLA Mrinal Saikia to take immediate steps for the scientific reconstruction of the Kochupathar–Baruagaon connecting road and relieve the public from their sufferings.

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