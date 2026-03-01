BOKAKHAT: Kuruwabahi residents oppose Mer-Kolabaria Beel excavation

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Opposition from residents of Kuruwabahi remains strong against the proposed excavation of Mer-Kolabaria Beel in Numaligarh, located under the Bokakhat subdivision. Despite ongoing demands from locals for a proper public hearing, the Bokakhat Division of the Water Resources Department organized what they termed a “public hearing” yesterday at Kuruwabahi. However, many locals have criticized the event, calling it a “farce.”

The meeting took place at the auditorium of Pragati Yuvak Sangha in Nagaon village, Kuruwabahi. During the session, residents voiced sharp dissatisfaction, claiming that instead of conducting a legally mandated public hearing, the department merely held a general meeting. They argued that the guidelines prescribed under India’s Environment Protection Act, particularly the EIA Notification of 2006, were not properly followed, leading to heightened tensions at the venue.

A discussion followed, chaired by local social worker Chiram Das. During this meeting, representatives from the Water Resources Department defended the project, stating that the excavation of Mer-Kolabaria Beel would help control floods and reduce erosion along the Dhansiri River. However, many villagers strongly opposed this view, arguing that the project would worsen erosion along the river, impacting greater Kuruwabahi.

Notable speakers at the event included Pallav Hazarika (Merkan village), Dhiren Bora (Chinakan village), Dyusmanta Das (Nagaon village), Dharani Das (Singadoria village), and Raseswar Saikia (Porongoniya village), who all presented detailed arguments against the project.

Villagers demanded a permanent solution to the severe erosion caused by the Dhansiri River, instead of the excavation plan. Several speakers warned that allowing the project to proceed without proper consideration would be a grave mistake that future generations would regret.

Representatives from the Numaligarh Regional Students’ Union and JIPAL Krishak Sramik Sangha also joined the protest, expressing support for the public’s demand to cancel the excavation project.

Soneshwar Narah, Chief Advisor of JIPAL Krishak Sramik Sangha, emphasized that no project should be imposed without addressing public concerns and ensuring proper compensation. He refuted claims made by the department’s Executive Engineer, Rajesh Baruah, that the proposed site is government land. Narah pointed out that families have cultivated the land for generations and that any displacement must be accompanied by fair compensation.

