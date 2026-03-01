Eco-friendly Holi colours workshop held at JDSG College, Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A one-day workshop organized by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council was held yesterday at JDSG College, Bokakhat. The workshop focused on the preparation of eco-friendly Holi colours (abir) using various natural ingredients. It was conducted under the Eco Club of JDSG College. The resource person for the programme was Parthapratim Sandikoi, representing the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council. The event began with a welcome address by the Principal of the college, Dr. Jayanta Gogoi. Nearly fifty students participated in the workshop and received hands-on training on preparing abir from different natural materials. The workshop was also attended by the IQAC Coordinator of the college, Dr. Monalisa Borgohain, the Head of the Commerce Department, Prof. Motiram Das, along with faculty members from various departments.

Also Read: Assam: Workshop on eco-friendly Holi colour held at Garogaon ME School