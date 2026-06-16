Bokakhat: Locals allege irregularities in Ujani Bonkowal link road construction project

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Serious allegations of large-scale irregularities have emerged in the construction of a key road in the flood-affected Greater Bonkowal region under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency. The incident has sparked a strong public reaction, with locals accusing a contractor of undermining the promise made by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to the flood-affected residents of the area.

According to locals, significant irregularities have been occurring since the beginning of the construction of the main road that serves as a vital link between Greater Bonkowal and neighbouring areas. The contractor, identified by the surname Barman, has been accused of attempting to misappropriate a major portion of the funds allocated for the project, reportedly worth several crores of rupees. Residents allege that instead of properly reconstructing the road, the contractor has merely spread low-quality soil, stones, and sand over the existing road surface.

Locals have demanded that the government and the chief minister order a high-level investigation into the project while construction is still underway and take appropriate action against the contractor if wrongdoing is found.

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