Residents Allege Irregularities in Bokakhat Road Construction Project

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: The Scheduled Caste Students’ Association and local residents have alleged serious irregularities in the construction of a road at Rongagarh under Mahuramukh in Bokakhat Sub-Division.

On March 8 this year, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Atul Bora laid the foundation stone for the road connecting Rongagarh Anganwadi Centre and Ujani Rongagarh Village. The project had raised hopes among local residents for improved transportation and communication facilities. Construction of the road is currently underway. However, the association and local residents have accused contractor Pranab Phukan of carrying out the work in an improper and inconsistent manner. A joint team from the Golaghat District and Bokakhat sub-divisional committees of the organisation inspected the road on Saturday.

During the inspection, the organisation pointed out several alleged irregularities to the media, including the failure to remove existing electric poles from the road alignment. Leaving old soil and materials could affect the quality and durability of the new road; inadequate use of road rollers during construction.

The new road was constructed to be significantly narrower than the previous road. There are other deficiencies that affect the overall quality of the project.

The organisation has demanded that the concerned department take immediate action regarding the matter.

Also Read: Massive Potholes on Nalbari Town Roads Trigger Public Outrage Over Poor Construction Quality