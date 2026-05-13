Bokakhat: Man strangled to death at Tipujan poultry farm; co-worker surrenders

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A shocking murder took place on Sunday night at Tipujan, located along the border of Bokakhat sub-division and Karbi Anglong district, within the premises of the under-construction Assam Poultry Farm. Dilip Sarkar (56 years), a resident of Siliguri and an employee of the establishment, was allegedly strangled to death by a co-worker.

On Tuesday morning, when supervisor Dilip Sarkar did not wake up, another worker broke open the door of his room and found him dead inside. After an investigation into the incident began, Ujjwal Kheria, an excavator driver working at the same farm, surrendered at Bokakhat police station on Tuesday and confessed to the murder.

At the police station, Ujjwal Kheria, a resident of Kandhulimari in Bokakhat, stated that the murder was the result of a personal dispute between them.

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