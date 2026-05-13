Bokakhat: ‘Satsari’ unveiled at Basapathar Rongali Bihu closing ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The concluding ceremony of the Golden Jubilee Year Rongali Bihu Celebration was held at Basapathar in Kamargaon under Bokakhat sub-division on Saturday with daylong programmes, organized with the cooperation of the local people and hosted by the Basapathar Livelihood Group. On the occasion, a commemorative souvenir titled 'Satsari,' edited by Bubul Chandra Borgohain, was released by Purna Baruah, president of the Kamargaon Regional Literary Sabha.

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