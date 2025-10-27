Bokakhat: Mega health camp on October 30 under Shushrusa Setu Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A mega health camp will be organized at the Bokakhat Stadium on October 30 under the initiative of the Bokakhat Health Department and with the support of the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration as part of the statewide Shushrusa Setu programme.

In this mega health camp, every child of up to 18 years of age will undergo health check-ups by specialist doctors. In addition, medical services will also be available for other individuals.

The Bokakhat sub-divisional administration has appealed to the public to come forward and avail the free medical services provided in this mega health camp.

