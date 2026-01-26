BOKAKHAT: NSS unit of Deithor Govt Model College organises journalism workshop

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A journalism workshop was recently held at the premises of Hanboka Primary School under the initiative of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Deithor Government Model College. The programme was anchored by college student Rupshikha Bora. Senior journalists Binon Phukan and Sabit Bisht were present as resource persons. About 30 students participated in the workshop. College faculty members Dr Dhruvajyoti Doley and Priyanku Hazarika were also present.

The seven-day special camp was organized from January 17 at Hanboka–Sarthe Terang village in West Karbi Anglong under the initiative of Deithor Government Model College with the cooperation of the NSS unit. On the occasion of the inauguration of the camp, an open meeting was held at Hanboka Primary School, presided over by the Principal of the college, Dr Dipak Kumar Bora. The Headmistress, Bachathi Beipi, attended the programme as a distinguished guest.

As part of the camp, on the occasion of Silpi Divas (Artists’ Day), various co-curricular activities were organized by NSS volunteers, including poetry recitation, dance, and songs. The programme was conducted by the Programme Officer of the college’s NSS unit, Dr Dhruvajyoti Doley, along with student Dipshikha Engtipi.

