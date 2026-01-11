Bokakhat: Poor widow working as school cook faces eviction with no rehabilitation

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A poor widow in Bokakhat is staring at homelessness amid alleged apathy from government authorities, despite repeated appeals for rehabilitation. Rupali Das, who works as a cook at the Mungilal Krishnadevi Girls' School in Bokakhat town, has been living alone in an abandoned room within the school premises for several years.

Her fragile shelter is now under threat following a recent land-worship ceremony held for the construction of a new school building. The abandoned room where Rupali Das has been residing is set to be demolished to make way for the project, leaving her with no alternative accommodation.

Rupali Das is the widow of Budhin Das, who had long served as the caretaker of the Bokakhat Natya Mandir (theatre). During his tenure, he received a modest honorarium from the Natya Mandir Managing Committee, along with occasional assistance from local residents. Earlier, Budhin Das had worked as a temporary forest worker in Kaziranga National Park, where he sustained a bullet injury that left one of his hands permanently disabled. Although the Forest Department had assured him of a permanent appointment, the promise never materialized.

After failing to secure a permanent job, Budhin Das continued serving as caretaker of the Natya Mandir until his death two years ago. Since then, Rupali Das has been left to fend for herself on a meagre salary of just one thousand rupees per month, making it impossible for her to afford rented accommodation.

From the time her husband was alive until now, repeated pleas to the administration for a small plot of land have reportedly yielded no result. Bokakhat MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora had on several occasions instructed the Bokakhat Revenue Circle Officer to arrange land for Budhin Das in recognition of his public service. However, even after his death, no action has been taken, leaving Rupali Das without any support.

Bokakhat Natya Mandir secretary Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa said he once again informed the Revenue Circle Officer about Rupali Das's dire situation on Friday. Despite these efforts, her condition continues to reflect utter neglect and hopelessness, raising serious questions about administrative sensitivity towards the plight of the poor and vulnerable.

