Bokakhat Primary Teachers’ Association Holds Biennial Conference, Elects New Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 15th biennial conference of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Primary Teachers' Association was held on Thursday. The one-day programme took place at the Pubati Sahitya Sabha Bhawan in Bokakhat.

The conference began with the hoisting of the association's flag by President Kanak Daley. This was followed by a tribute to departed members, tree plantation, delegate registration, the delegates' session, and the agenda selection meeting.

During the conference, in the presence of Assam State Primary Teachers' Association observer Paresh Bora, the agenda selection meeting elected a new full-fledged sub-divisional committee. Raju Bahadur Chettri was elected president, Dipankar Das as general secretary, Nabin Das, Jatin Loing, and Sushila Bhumij as vice-presidents, Nayanmoni Das, Chandra Kanta Das, and Pranab Saikia as assistant secretaries, and Ruby Khaund as the state women representative.

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