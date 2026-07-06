Nazira to Host Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association Biennial Conference from July 22

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA), which has been actively representing and organizing primary school teachers across the state since 1949 and maintaining its presence at the national level, will hold its 45th biennial conference in Nazira on July 22, 23, and 24.

The three-day state-level conference, hosted by the Nazira Sub-Divisional Primary Teachers’ Association, will bring together nearly 1.4 lakh primary school teachers from across Assam. The historic Gargaon College playground and auditorium of Nazira have been selected as the main venues for the event.

The conference will feature a wide range of activities, including the reception of delegates, flag hoisting, registration, publication releases, discussion sessions, delegate meetings, subject committee meetings, cultural processions, and cultural programmes. Special initiatives such as a poster release against child labour, a motivational education programme titled “Let Us Learn to Read in Memory of Amrit Kantha Zubeen Garg,” and an awareness campaign titled “We Also Want to Study – Give Us a Chance to Turn Our Green Dreams into Reality” will also be organized.

The reception committee has appealed for full cooperation from teachers, local residents, guardians, and students to ensure a smooth and welcoming environment for the delegates, including representatives from all districts of Assam—from Sadiya to Dhubri—as well as central and national-level office bearers expected to attend the conference.

At a press conference held on July 4 at Assam Company Nazira Boys’ Primary School, Reception Committee President and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, along with secretary Shailendra Kalita, shared details of the event and highlighted the key programmes.

On the first day, ASPTA President Neelakshi Gogoi will hoist the main flag. by ASPTA President Neelakshi Gogoi. Dr Pranjal Buragohain, Associate Professor in the Department of Education at Dibrugarh University, will attend as a distinguished speaker at the motivational programme dedicated to Zubeen Garg.

AASU General Secretary Samiran Phukan will inaugurate the “Pragyan Pratibha Sandhani Award” ceremony and release the anti-child labour poster.

Several prominent leaders, including AJYCP, will also be present.

President Palash Changmai and All Tai Ahom Students’ Union President Basanta Gogoi will also be present.

The subject committee meeting will be inaugurated by newly elected Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, while former Vice-President Anjali Baruah Phukan will light the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

On the second day, the open session will be presided over by State President Neelakshi Gogoi. The session is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, Guardian Minister Bimal Bora, and Cabinet Minister Sushanta Borgohain, among other dignitaries.

AASU president Utpal Sharma will release a poster titled “Universalise Education and Increase Investment in Education.”

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