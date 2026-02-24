BOKAKHAT: Protests over Khumtai moral policing incident continue for second day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Protests continued for the second consecutive day in Khumtai against the failure to arrest several accused involved in a moral policing incident, where a 15-year-old minor was allegedly tied up with a rope and brutally assaulted, leaving him battling for life in hospital.

The protest was organized by the Golaghat District Committee of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), with the support of its Khumtai branch and local residents. Demonstrators staged a strong protest in front of the Khumtai police outpost, resulting in temporary disruption of traffic along Dhodar Ali.

Hundreds of men and women from the Khumtai tea estate gathered at the Khumtai Chariali Natya Mandir and later staged a sit-in within the premises of the Khumtai police outpost, demanding the immediate arrest of all accused and exemplary punishment. Although police have reportedly detained six accused persons involved in the inhuman act stemming from a love affair-related issue, several others remain at large.

Protesters raised slogans such as ‘Suspend the Khumtai police officer,’ ‘Down with the Police Department,’ ‘We want real justice,’ and ‘Arrest all the accused,’ creating a charged atmosphere.

