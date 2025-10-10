Bokakhat: Public Memorial for Assam’s Beloved Artiste Zubeen Garg on Oct 11

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A public memorial service for the beloved artiste of Assam, Zubeen Garg, has been organized at Muhuramukh Chariali in Mahura Mouza of Bokakhat subdivision on October 11. On that day, the programme will begin in the morning with lamp lighting and floral tributes, followed by tree plantation by the members of the Saptanam Namghar, along with elders and prominent local figures from various institutions and organizations.

Local artistes will perform musical tributes featuring Zubeen Garg’s songs, and the day’s proceedings will conclude with a lamp-lighting ceremony at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, with the cooperation of all organizations, institutions, and residents of the greater Kamargaon area under the Bokakhat sub-division, another public memorial service for Zubeen Garg has been arranged on October 12 at the premises of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) Komargaon depot.

The day’s events will include garlanding of the Late artiste’s portrait, lamp lighting, and offering of tributes, followed by tree plantation, Nam-Prasanga (devotional chanting), musical performances, and an evening lamp-lighting ceremony to conclude the memorial.

