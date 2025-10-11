Echoes of Zubeen: Haflong Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Dima Hasao District Congress Committee organized a deeply emotional candlelight gathering in Haflong to honour the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose untimely death has sent waves of grief across Assam and beyond.
As candles flickered against the night sky, leaders and citizens came together in remembrance, calling for justice and accountability in what they described as an alleged murder that demands truth and transparency.
Committee President Nirmal Langthasai paid a heartfelt tribute, calling Zubeen “a personality far beyond ordinary” a man whose songs and spirit united hearts across boundaries. He urged that Zubeen’s legacy should “unite, not divide” the people of Assam, inspiring peace, compassion, and solidarity.
The gathering became more than a memorial; it was a powerful expression of love, unity, and collective resolve. Through every candle lit and every tear shed, Haflong reaffirmed that Zubeen Garg’s music and message will forever echo in the soul of Assam.