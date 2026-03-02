BOKAKHAT: Public opposes construction of embankment along Borpak Beel

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A public meeting was held yesterday at No. 2 Borpak in the presence of residents from several nearby villages along the bank of Borpak Beel under Mahura Mouza of Bokakhat subdivision, opposing the proposed construction of a large embankment on the beel’s bank. The meeting, chaired by social worker Chandra Shekhar Gogoi, was attended by the assistant executive engineer of the Water Resources Department, Dipak Saikia; engineer Tarun Sonowal and other departmental officials; Zila Parishad member of No. 3 Mahura Naren Kutum; regional panchayat member Ananta Saikia; ward member Pushpa Baruah; former MLA and president of Bokakhat Nirman Goot Jiten Gogoi; along with prominent local citizens and farmers.

Under a central government scheme aimed at restoring and rejuvenating wetlands of Assam to enhance water retention capacity, excavation work began in both the old and new beels of the Borpak area without informing the local residents. This created strong resentment and reactions among the people. It was alleged that in the name of excavating the old beels and constructing a massive and high geo-bag embankment along the bank, agricultural land of local residents was damaged, and fruit-bearing trees such as mango, jackfruit, betel nut, banana, coconut and other valuable trees were uprooted using JCB machines by contractors. Toilets and houses were also demolished without prior notice, creating a distressing situation.

It was further alleged that poor farmers were harassed and that the entire biodiversity of the beel area was being destroyed, posing threats to wildlife and birds. Specifically, the lack of proper planning has resulted in damage to the natural environment and the destruction of resting places for migratory birds visiting the beel. Allegations were also raised that contractors had installed machines for sand extraction in the erosion-prone areas of the Dhansiri River. Local youths informed the meeting that when residents sought clarification, contractor employees allegedly threatened them.

Departmental officials present stated that the scheme was being implemented jointly by the Disaster Management Department and the Water Resources Department. Although the excavation would increase the water retention capacity of the beels, it became clear during the discussion that the proposed high embankment might block floodwaters of the Dhansiri River during monsoon, potentially causing severe flooding in villages such as Dhadang Borpak, Roudwar, Baurigaon and Parghat. This possibility deeply concerned the residents.

During the monsoon, the swollen waters of the Dhansiri River overflow through Dhadang village and eventually pass through Borpak Beel toward the Brahmaputra. Last year, a previously constructed agricultural embankment on the western side of Dhadang was washed away by floods, causing heavy losses to farmers. The floodwaters pass through Borpak Beel and flow towards the Brahmaputra. If the proposed embankment blocks this natural flow, it may cause devastating floods not only in Dhadang and nearby villages but could also threaten National Highway 37, the only major route connecting upper and lower Assam.

Residents expressed concern that the scheme was prepared without studying the historical flood patterns and characteristics of the Dhansiri River, allegedly based only on drone surveys conducted during the dry season. After a cordial discussion with departmental officials, the meeting adopted several resolutions urging higher authorities to reconsider and revise the scheme before implementation. It was unanimously decided to immediately suspend the ongoing excavation work until necessary revisions are made.

Key resolutions adopted unanimously include requesting the department to immediately suspend all ongoing excavation work until the scheme is revised to ensure that it does not create problems or dangers for local residents.

(ii) While there is no objection to excavating both the old and new beels to increase water retention capacity, the proposed high embankment along the banks should be withdrawn to allow natural overflow of monsoon floodwaters as before.

(iii) to urgently implement erosion protection measures along the 500-metre erosion-prone stretch of the Dhansiri River in western Dhadang before the upcoming monsoon.

(iv) To request construction of an agricultural embankment along the riverbank from the Numaligarh stretch of the National Highway 37 bridge.

(v) To stop environmental destruction and deforestation in the name of excavation and to halt sand extraction in erosion-prone areas of the Dhansiri River.

(vi) To provide adequate compensation to farmers for acquired land and damaged crops, and to ensure employment opportunities for local labourers in the excavation work.

The meeting decided to forward these resolutions to the Golaghat District Commissioner, the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Officer, the MLA of the Bokakhat constituency and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, the Chief Minister of Assam, and the concerned departments.

