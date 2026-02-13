Bokakhat residents threaten poll boycott over poor road conditions

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Residents of Bokakhat town under Bokakhat sub-division have threatened to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections, citing a lack of development in the area.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the protest has emerged from Koroiati village, located along the National Highway in central Bokakhat. The village falls under Ward No. 1 of the Bokakhat Municipal Board. A section of residents from the village has announced their decision to boycott the forthcoming Assembly elections.

According to the residents, although the Bokakhat Town Committee was upgraded to a Municipal Board and Bokakhat was granted sub-divisional status, the road in their locality remains incomplete. They alleged that despite the road having been sanctioned, it was cut and left unfinished due to the inefficiency of the ward member, leading to widespread resentment among the people.

