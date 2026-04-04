BOKAKHAT: Rozolina Tirkey Leads Grassroots Door-to-Door Campaign in Khumtai

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the 106 No. Khumtai constituency of Golaghat district, both ruling and opposition parties have intensified their election campaigns. Rozolina Tirkey, the nominee of the Indian National Congress, supported by the opposition alliance and an educated candidate from the tea tribe community who pursued higher studies in Delhi, has been conducting grassroots-level campaigning. Instead of organizing large rallies, she has been engaging directly with voters through small meetings in villages and tea garden areas daily. Several Congress leaders and workers have been actively supporting the marathon campaign across villages and tea estates. Rozolina Tirkey, who is also the Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has notably avoided personal attacks against leaders of the ruling party. Instead, she has focused her campaign on highlighting the alleged failure of the BJP-led government in fulfilling key promises, while also reminding voters of welfare schemes implemented during previous Congress governments.

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