Bokakhat: Severe erosion displaces over 50 families along Dhansiri-Gelabil

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Severe riverbank erosion has emerged at Dhansiri Temera under the Dichoi Gaon Panchayat in the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency.

Locals have alleged serious irregularities in the installation of concrete porcupines provided by the Water Resources Department to prevent erosion. According to residents, due to departmental negligence, the project has completely failed to control the erosion, leading to widespread demands for a thorough investigation.

The confluence of the Gelabil and Dhansiri rivers has been facing continuous erosion for many years. The situation has now become critical, posing a serious threat to the Dichoi Gaon Panchayat office and the important Nikori-Dhansiri connecting road.

The erosion has already swallowed the homes and land of many families. More than fifty affected families have been forced to relocate to other areas after losing their properties to the river.

What has further distressed the victims is that, despite suffering immense losses, they have yet to receive adequate compensation from the government.

Residents living along the riverbank, who repeatedly supported the NDA government in the hope of securing protection for their area, are now making an earnest appeal to local MLA and Minister Atul Bora and the Chief Minister to take immediate and permanent measures to prevent further erosion and save the region from destruction.

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