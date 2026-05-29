Five hospitalised after consuming poisonous wild mushrooms in Bokakhat tea garden

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Five members of two families fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms in the Bokakhat tea garden on Wednesday night and are currently undergoing treatment. The victims became sick after eating wild mushrooms as part of their dinner. All five, including children, suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. They were first admitted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital during the night. Later, due to the seriousness of their condition, all of them were referred to Golaghat Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for advanced treatment.

Also Read: Health Department warns against consuming wild mushrooms during monsoon