Bokakhat votes peacefully, records 81.89% turnout

The general election held on Thursday in the Bokakhat Assembly constituency concluded peacefully. A large number of voters were seen gathering at the polling stations from early morning.

At polling station No. 194 in Badulipar under the Bokakhat constituency, the EVM malfunctioned, causing voting to remain suspended from 8:25 am to 9:44 am. This created inconvenience among the 921 registered voters at the centre. However, after the issue was fixed, voting resumed at 9:45 am.

Complaints were also received from a few polling stations regarding inadequate lighting. By the end of the scheduled polling hours, the final voter turnout reached 81.89%.

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