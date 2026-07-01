BOKAKHAT: Wild Elephant Damages Scooty, Disrupts Traffic on PM Neem Ali Road

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A large herd of wild elephants was seen roaming along the Prime Minister Neem Ali Road near the Numaligarh Refinery during the daytime on Tuesday. A scooty that had been parked beside the road was knocked over and damaged by one of the elephants in the herd. However, after an eyewitness shouted, the elephant stopped, preventing further damage. The herd remained near the scooter for some time before eventually moving away without causing any additional harm. The elephants blocked the road for a considerable period, disrupting traffic. Meanwhile, in the Rongbong area, wild elephants have been entering villagers’ compounds in search of jackfruit, creating fear and concern among locals.

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