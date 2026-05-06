Bokakhat youth critically injured in Bengaluru fall, family appeals for help

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A youth named Bijit Gowala, son of Puli Gowala and Sabita Gowala, residents of Ward No. 6, Bartika area of Mohuramukh under Bokakhat sub-division, has been seriously injured after accidentally falling from the fifth floor while working at an SLB Water Company in Bengaluru.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Government Hospital. Doctors have advised that five surgeries are required for his full recovery, out of which two have already been completed.

It is worth mentioning that Bijit had gone to work outside the state to support his financially struggling family. However, this unfortunate accident has plunged the entire family into deep distress. Although the company he works for has provided some financial assistance for his treatment, the family has informed the media that it is not sufficient.

Due to their poor financial condition, the family is now extremely worried about managing the remaining medical expenses and bringing him back home. Through the media, the family has made an earnest appeal for help to Atul Bora, MLA of Bokakhat constituency, as well as to the Government of Assam.

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