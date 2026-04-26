Three youths killed in head-on collision on NH-37 near Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic head-on road collision occurred on Saturday afternoon about 5 km from Bokakhat town under Bokakhat police station, on National Highway No. 37 at Methoni, resulting in the death of three youths on the spot. According to reports, the three victims were travelling on a two-wheeler (registration number AS05D3379) when it collided head-on with a truck (registration number AS01RC2219). All three riders-Luku Das (28 years), Lakhan Das (55 years), and Diganta Das (24 years)-died instantly in the accident. The deceased are reported to be residents of Adarsha Gaon in Panbari, Bokakhat.

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