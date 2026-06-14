BOKAKHAT: Agriculture Awareness Workshop Held for Farmers in Golaghat

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BOKAKHAT: The Golaghat District Agriculture Department and the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Golaghat, organised a special awareness workshop on Saturday at the Bankuwal Balichapori Natya Mandir for farmers of the Uttar Mohura Gaon Panchayat. The programme was conducted as part of the nationwide ‘Save Agriculture Campaign’ and focused on the balanced use of chemical fertilisers.

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