BOKAKHAT: Four-Day Kazir Ronghangpi Heritage Fair begins today in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The four-day Kazir Ronghangpi Heritage Fair 2026 will be held from March 7 to 10 at the premises of Tribal Treats in Bogorijuri, Kaziranga. The fair is named after the spiritually revered Karbi woman, Kazir Ronghangpi. The fair is being organized with the cooperation of various government and non-government voluntary organizations, institutions, and local residents. It will take place daily from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. The objective of the fair is to bring together indigenous heritage, biodiversity conservation, livelihoods, and responsible tourism on a single platform. It is expected that more than 5,000 people, including tourists from different parts of the country, policymakers, conservationists, institutional buyers, and entrepreneurs, will attend the four-day event.

