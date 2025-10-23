Bokakhat’s Sarathi Natya Gosthi wins best theatre group award for ‘Biral Tapaswi’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bokakhat’s Sarathi Natya Gosthi has once again brought home success and pride.

In the All Assam One-Act Play Competition held in memory of Martyr Journalist Kamala Saikia, organized by Tiyok e-Media, the group won the Best Theatre Group Award, earning the prestigious Sarathi Award.

Their play ‘Biral Tapaswi’ (The Cat Sage) was adjudged the Best Play of the competition. Bhargabjyoti Kalita of Sarathi received the Best Actor Award, while Ashim Kumar Nath, also from Sarathi, was recognized as the Best Director. Additionally, Anipriya Saikia was awarded the Best Supporting Actress title.

Over the past 14 years, Sarathi Natya Gosthi has participated in more than 200 drama competitions, consistently bringing honour and glory to Bokakhat.

