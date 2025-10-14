Senior journalist Khargeswar Baruah felicitated with Siba Prasad Bora memorial award

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Print Media Association (NPMA) paid tribute to Late senior scribe Shiba Prasad Bora by conferring the Siba Prasad Bora memorial journalist award to Khargeswar Baruah, a senior scribe associated with Asomiya Pratidin, at the Nagaon Press Club.

The event was attended by notable guests, including local MLA Rupak Sarmah, who was the chief guest. Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University, delivered the keynote lecture on the topic ‘The potential and challenges of print media in the era of technological advancement.’

The programme was also attended by Devasish Sharma, Commissioner of Nagaon district, and several other distinguished personalities.

During the event, the audience paid homage to Late senior journalists Pranab Bora, Balen Bora, and Akhil Das as well as legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Kaziranga National Park Director Dr Sonali Ghosh honoured with prestigious Kenton Miller Award

Also Watch: