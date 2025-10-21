Syed Sadullah honoured with Kerimuddin Ahmed Memorial Artiste Award 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Renowned lyricist, composer and distinguished radio personality Syed Sadullah has been conferred with the Kerimuddin Ahmed Memorial Artist Award 2025 by the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha. The award was presented at Sadullah’s Guwahati residence in collaboration with the Folk Artiste Kerimuddin Ahmed Smriti Rakshya Samiti and his family on Sunday.

The presentation ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Dr Jiban Kalita, Vice-President of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, while Secretary Manoj Kumar Gogoi delivered the purpose of the meeting. Attending the event, Dr Bhubaneswar Deka, the first person to obtain a doctorate on Zikir studies, became emotional recalling his personal interactions with the Late Kerimuddin Ahmed at his residence and described Zikir as a song of harmony.

Invited artiste Hafiza Begum Choudhury graced the occasion with a soulful rendition of a song by Syed Sadullah, adding a vibrant touch to the event. President of the Ajan Pir Dargah Management Committee, Alhaj Harun Al Rashid, also attended and wished the awardee a speedy recovery.

Khairuddin Ahmed, Secretary of the Kerimuddin Ahmed Smriti Rakshya Samiti, presented a felicitation xorai and expressed gratitude to the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha for continuing this award tradition over the past decade.

Vice-President Dr Jiban Kalita remarked, “We are privileged to honour such a deserving artiste with this award. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

President of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Jogesh Kishor Phukan, stated that the award commemorates the legacy of folk artiste Kerimuddin Ahmed, a pioneer Zikir performer who made immense contributions to Assamese society and culture. Past recipients include Badaruddin Ahmed, Tarawati Mili, Hafiza Begum Choudhury, and Dr Anil Saikia.

Also Read: Syed Welfare Trust felicitates NEET qualifier Nazmin Begum