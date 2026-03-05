Two youths die in tragic road accident on NH-15 at Kherbari

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Two youths were killed on the spot in a road accident on National Highway 15 at Kherbari under Gingia Police Station last evening after their motorcycle was hit from behind by a speeding Scorpio vehicle.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Ritesh Lama and Saurabh Saha of Borkathia village in Borgang. The duo was returning home from Biswanath Chariali on a motorcycle bearing registration number AS12 Y1352 when a Scorpio (AS32 D8115), travelling in the same direction, allegedly rammed into their bike from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that the Scorpio overturned on the highway.

Hearing the sound of the crash, local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the occupants trapped inside the vehicle. However, the two motorcycle riders succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

