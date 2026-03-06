One killed, two injured in separate road accidents in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In two separate road accidents that occurred today under the jurisdiction of the Numaligarh Police Station, one person died on the spot while two others were injured.

According to reports, an elderly man named Nanda Das (70) died instantly after being hit by an oil tanker bearing registration number AS-01-JC-4672 this afternoon. The Numaligarh Police have recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for post-mortem examination.

In another road accident that took place at Letekujan, also under the Numaligarh Police Station, a mother and daughter were seriously injured.

