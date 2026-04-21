Boko celebrates 114th Suwari festival with traditional rites and cultural fervour

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a vibrant display of Assam’s living traditions, Boko erupted in colour and sound on Monday as the 114th edition of the regional Suwari festival was celebrated with customary rites, pageantry, and a flood of people from across communities. The festival ground brimmed with the music of dhul and the rhythm of dance as thousands gathered to witness a day that fused ritual, sport and cultural solidarity.

The open-air arena came alive early with a spectacular mass Bihu performance staged by a troupe of five hundred drummers and dancers, an offering that set the tone for a day steeped in heritage. Traditional spectacles drew the largest crowds: elephant races and elephant fights, thunderous horse sprints and competitive footraces for boys and girls captured public imagination and kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Other age-old contests, such as the 100-metre dash, rustic tug-of-war, water-carrying in a clay bucket on forehead races for women, oil-tree pulling, and the local dhama-kobowa games, added to the carnival of sport and mirth.

Beyond the athletic thrills, the festival was a showcase of Assam’s plural cultural tapestry.

Also Read: NE cultural festival to showcase Northeast heritage in Canada on May 30