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NE cultural festival to showcase Northeast heritage in Canada on May 30

The Saptaranga Cultural Society of Canada is going to organize its first Northeast Cultural Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 30, 2026.
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A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Saptaranga Cultural Society of Canada is going to organize its first Northeast Cultural Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 30, 2026. "We will showcase in Canada the rich cultural tradition of Northeast India. The people of Canada will know how rich and diverse Northeast India is. The artistes of Northeast will also get a platform to showcase their talents on a global stage," said Indrajit Guha, President of Saptarang Cultural Society.

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NE Cultural Festival
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