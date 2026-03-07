DEMOW: Ajay Kumar Gogoi gets warm reception from Congress workers

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Congress on Tuesday evening announced its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Ajay Kumar Gogoi, who will contest the polls from the 95 No. Demow constituency, was given a warm welcome by the Congress workers on Thursday. Under the Demow and Bokota Lakuwa Block Congress Committee, the leaders and workers of the party took out a massive rally from the residence of Ajay Kumar Gogoi in Dehajan to the Demow Rajiv Bhawan where he was felicitated. Talking to the media, Ajay Kumar Gogoi expressed happiness at the enthusiasm and encouragement of the people of Demow and said that the party was ready to win back the constituency.

