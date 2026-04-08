Boko: Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed stuns Chamaria with massive bike rally

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: With just a day left before the 2026 Assembly election, Chamaria constituency witnessed a spectacular show of strength as Congress candidate and sitting MLA from Soigaon, Rekibuddin Ahmed, led a massive bike rally that electrified the campaign’s final hours.

The rally, flagged off at 10 am from the Gorimari Town Club playground, saw over three thousand motorcycles roar through Gorimari and Chamaria blocks. Rekibuddin Ahmed, at the forefront, was accompanied by All India Congress leader and his wife, Nuri Khan, who added momentum to the high-voltage campaign.

Chants of ‘Rekibuddin Ahmed Zindabad, Congress Zindabad, Gaurav Gogoi Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ reverberated across the route, turning the atmosphere into a festival of political fervour. The rally drew overwhelming support from voters, with thousands lining the streets to cheer the Congress nominee.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmed recalled his earlier victory from Soigaon with a margin of 96,000 votes and expressed confidence of securing over 1.5 lakh votes in the newly formed Chamaria constituency. He further claimed that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s criticism of him would inadvertently benefit Congress by an additional 10,000 votes.

The rally was not just a show of numbers but also a symbolic appeal for the electorate’s final blessings. Nearly seven thousand Congress workers, riding two-wheelers and four-wheelers, joined the procession, underscoring the party’s organizational strength in the region.

Also Read: Forces trying to divide Assam won’t suceed: Rekibuddin Ahmed